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Anwar Gargash hails strength of UAE-US strategic partnership after Rubio visit

Diplomatic adviser: UAE has overcome challenges, continues to promote regional stability

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, describing ties between the two countries as steadily evolving amid regional and international developments.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said he was honoured to attend Wednesday's meeting between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Rubio.

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Gargash said the UAE's wisdom and leadership, alongside the courage of its citizens and the strength of its institutions, had earned clear recognition and appreciation during what he described as an exceptional period.

“The UAE had faced highly complex challenges and succeeded in overcoming them with determination, efficiency and capability,” he said.

“The UAE continues to play a pivotal role in laying the foundations for a new phase of stability and development sought by the region and its peoples,” the Diplomatic Adviser added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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