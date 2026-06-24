Diplomatic adviser: UAE has overcome challenges, continues to promote regional stability
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, describing ties between the two countries as steadily evolving amid regional and international developments.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said he was honoured to attend Wednesday's meeting between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Rubio.
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Gargash said the UAE's wisdom and leadership, alongside the courage of its citizens and the strength of its institutions, had earned clear recognition and appreciation during what he described as an exceptional period.
“The UAE had faced highly complex challenges and succeeded in overcoming them with determination, efficiency and capability,” he said.
“The UAE continues to play a pivotal role in laying the foundations for a new phase of stability and development sought by the region and its peoples,” the Diplomatic Adviser added.