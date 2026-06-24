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UAE President receives US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Abu Dhabi

Leaders discuss strengthening strategic UAE-US partnership and regional security

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UAE President receives US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Abu Dhabi
UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the UAE as part of a tour of the Middle East.

The two sides reviewed strategic cooperation between the UAE and US and discussed ways to further strengthen coordination across various fields in support of shared interests.

The meeting also addressed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. In this regard, Sheikh Mohamed and Marco Rubio underscored the importance of advancing the foundations of security, stability, and lasting peace across the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

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