Reaffirms freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and rule of law
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the country's position on regional developments was reflected "clearly and transparently" during Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reaffirming the UAE's support for diplomacy alongside firm principles aimed at preserving regional security and stability.
In a post on X, Gargash said the call demonstrated the UAE's active role and influence in regional security and stability.
He said the country's call for diplomacy and dialogue is accompanied by a consistent political position that stresses the need for an immediate halt to hostilities, respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness, strict adherence to international law, and safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that diplomacy and dialogue are the preferred path, provided they are driven by firm principles that preserve the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf for decades to come.
Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The two ministers reviewed regional developments following the agreement on, and signing of, a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.
During the call, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of full compliance with the agreement to ensure an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, respect for state sovereignty, adherence to international law, and the protection of maritime corridors and freedom of navigation, including ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
He also expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would produce positive outcomes leading to lasting security and stability across the region, adding that serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue remain the best means of resolving regional and international crises in a way that fulfils people's aspirations for prosperity and development.