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UAE President’s G7 participation reflects global recognition of nation’s growing influence: Mohammed Gargash

invitation honours UAE’s development model and growing international role

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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The participation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the G7 Summit reflects international recognition of the UAE' growing influence and its inspiring development model, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Wednesday.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said Sheikh Mohamed’s participation in the G7 France summit is a tribute to the UAE and its impactful role on the global stage.

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"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's participation in the G7 Summit is a recognition and honour for the UAE, its influential role and its inspiring development model," Gargash wrote.

He said the country's achievements had earned it growing international appreciation, adding that such recognition would drive further ambition and accomplishments.

Gargash said the UAE had chosen the more challenging path of ambition, innovation and leadership, and is now reaping the rewards of that approach with confidence and optimism.

The UAE has increasingly expanded its international engagement in recent years, positioning itself as a key player in areas including economic development, renewable energy, technology, climate action and regional diplomacy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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