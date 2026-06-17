invitation honours UAE’s development model and growing international role
The participation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the G7 Summit reflects international recognition of the UAE' growing influence and its inspiring development model, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Wednesday.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said Sheikh Mohamed’s participation in the G7 France summit is a tribute to the UAE and its impactful role on the global stage.
"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's participation in the G7 Summit is a recognition and honour for the UAE, its influential role and its inspiring development model," Gargash wrote.
He said the country's achievements had earned it growing international appreciation, adding that such recognition would drive further ambition and accomplishments.
Gargash said the UAE had chosen the more challenging path of ambition, innovation and leadership, and is now reaping the rewards of that approach with confidence and optimism.
The UAE has increasingly expanded its international engagement in recent years, positioning itself as a key player in areas including economic development, renewable energy, technology, climate action and regional diplomacy.