UAE President to participate in G7 Summit hosted by France

UAE’s participation reflects global recognition and role in international cooperation
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit, which will take place from 15 to 17 June in Évian-les-Bains, at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.
The UAE’s invitation to participate in the summit reflects the global recognition accorded to the country and its role in promoting international cooperation and addressing shared challenges.