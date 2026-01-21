GOLD/FOREX
Trump says he would skip G7 meeting in Paris suggested by Macron

French leader said G7 emergency meeting would not take place this week

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
File photo: US President Donald Trump sits for lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, south-west France, Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. Efforts to salvage consensus among the Group of Seven rich democracies on the economy, trade and environment were fraying around the edges even as leaders were arriving before their three-day summit in southern France.
AP

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would not attend an emergency meeting of G7 nations to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The meeting was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, but which the French leader later said would not take place this week.

Trump was asked at a White House briefing about a "private message" from the French leader — suggesting an emergency G7 gathering in Paris — that the US leader posted on his Truth Social network earlier on Tuesday.

Asked if he would be open to such a meeting, Trump told reporters: "No, I wouldn't do that."

Macron: no meeting scheduled

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that there was no G7 summit scheduled this week, after Trump revealed a message proposing a meeting on Ukraine and Greenland.

"No meeting is scheduled. The French presidency is willing to hold one," Macron told AFP in brief remarks after he delivered a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

