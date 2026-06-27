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UAE welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework agreement, backs regional stability

Foreign Ministry says agreement could help create a more stable regional environment

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE praises the diplomatic efforts of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the agreement.
UAE praises the diplomatic efforts of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the agreement.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the announcement by Lebanon and Israel of a trilateral framework agreement brokered and supported by the United States, saying it hopes the development will help create conditions for greater regional stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the diplomatic efforts of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the agreement.

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The ministry expressed hope that the agreement would serve as a positive step towards strengthening an environment supportive of regional stability. It also stressed the importance of continued and effective international coordination to prevent further escalation and avoid its humanitarian and security consequences in the region.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Lebanon and its support for the country during such a critical phase. It also voiced support for Lebanon's efforts to confine weapons to the authority of the state and dismantle terrorist organisations, saying such steps represent a pivotal milestone in consolidating national security and stability.

The UAE also reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and said it would continue standing by the Lebanese people in a way that supports their aspirations for security, stability, development and prosperity.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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