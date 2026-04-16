Agreement marks a positive step towards regional stability
The UAE has welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, commending the diplomatic efforts that led to the breakthrough.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the development would represent a positive step towards fostering a supportive environment for regional stability. The ministry underscored the importance of continued international coordination to prevent further escalation and to mitigate the humanitarian and security repercussions across the region.
It reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Lebanese government and its support during this critical period. It also stressed the need to strengthen state authority, including confining weapons to the hands of the state and dismantling armed groups, describing the move as a key milestone in reinforcing national security and stability.
The UAE reiterated its firm commitment to Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its continued support for the Lebanese people in achieving security, stability, development and prosperity.