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UAE welcomes Lebanon–Israel ceasefire, commends US diplomatic efforts

Agreement marks a positive step towards regional stability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R).
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R).
AFP

The UAE has welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, commending the diplomatic efforts that led to the breakthrough.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the development would represent a positive step towards fostering a supportive environment for regional stability. The ministry underscored the importance of continued international coordination to prevent further escalation and to mitigate the humanitarian and security repercussions across the region.

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It reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Lebanese government and its support during this critical period. It also stressed the need to strengthen state authority, including confining weapons to the hands of the state and dismantling armed groups, describing the move as a key milestone in reinforcing national security and stability.

The UAE reiterated its firm commitment to Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its continued support for the Lebanese people in achieving security, stability, development and prosperity. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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LebanonUS-Israel-Iran war

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