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We need a new mindset: Anwar Gargash calls for direct Arab-Iran dialogue to shape regional future

Presidential adviser says diplomacy needed to shape region’s future and stability

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Dubai: Arab countries and Iran need to engage in a direct dialogue over the future of the region rather than leaving strategic discussions largely to Tehran and Washington, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said, calling for a “new mindset” in relations with Iran.

Speaking during an Al Monitor panel discussion in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week, Gargash said Iran viewed itself as a regional hegemon and preferred to discuss major strategic issues with the US.

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“We need a new mindset,” Gargash said. He argued that discussions about the kind of region its countries want, the stability they seek and development, which he said was closely linked to stability, should take place not only at an Iranian-American level but also at an Iranian-Arab level.

Gargash said the UAE and other countries may also have to contend with an unstable Iran for some time, stressing that this did not necessarily mean a change of government in Tehran but was an important factor in determining how regional states dealt with their neighbour.

He also warned that the current conflict could become prolonged, pointing to complications including Yemen and economic sanctions, but said greater diplomatic engagement was needed to find a way forward.

“This is the period for greater diplomacy,” Gargash said.

His remarks came as senior officials and world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, with Iran and wider regional security expected to feature prominently in diplomatic discussions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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