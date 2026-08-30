More than 50,000 people attended the first community event at Expo City Dubai
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Palestinians, stressing that the country will remain a place of security and stability for Palestinian families while continuing to back their cause.
Writing on X on Sunday, Gargash highlighted remarks delivered by Abeer AlRamahi, Ambassador of Palestine to the UAE, during the “Emirates Loves Palestine” event in Dubai.
He said her words had resonated deeply, particularly her message: “The UAE gave us safety, so let us give it loyalty.”
Gargash noted that the large public turnout at the event demonstrated the depth of ties and solidarity between the Emirati and Palestinian communities.
More than 50,000 people attended the gathering at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, which celebrated Palestinian culture, heritage and community achievements in the UAE.
He added that the UAE had long provided Palestinians with opportunities for a dignified life, security and stability, while maintaining a deeply rooted Arab and humanitarian position in support of the Palestinian cause. Gargash also rejected attempts to exploit the emotional dimension of the issue to fuel extremism or violence.
He summed up the UAE’s position as one of “renewed commitment and continued support.”
The event, held on Saturday, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as diplomats, business leaders and community figures. It included Palestinian music, traditional arts, heritage displays and community projects.