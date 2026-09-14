GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Anwar Gargash: UAE’s standing built on stability, economic achievement and tolerance

Presidential adviser says nations build their standing through achievements, not arguments

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE will remain steadfast in its approach based on political stability, economic achievement and social and religious tolerance despite regional noise and misinformation, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.

In a post on X, Gargash said the Arab and regional environment was marked by mounting rhetoric and point-scoring, where facts were often mixed with misinformation.

“In an Arab and regional environment where noise and point-scoring abound, and where facts are mixed with misinformation, it is important for the UAE to continue its approach with steadfastness,” Gargash said.

He said the country’s approach rested on three clear pillars: political stability, economic achievement, and social and religious tolerance.

“Countries do not build their standing through arguments, but through what they achieve for their people,” he said.

Gargash said achievements, rather than political rhetoric, ultimately endure. “Let us remember that noise is fleeting, while achievement is what remains,” he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash: UAE approach combines deterrence, diplomacy

2m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash warns online campaigns can distort policymaking

1m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Iran attacks were premeditated: Anwar Gargash

3m read
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash hails UAE leadership after new book launch

2m read