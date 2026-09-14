Presidential adviser says nations build their standing through achievements, not arguments
Dubai: The UAE will remain steadfast in its approach based on political stability, economic achievement and social and religious tolerance despite regional noise and misinformation, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.
In a post on X, Gargash said the Arab and regional environment was marked by mounting rhetoric and point-scoring, where facts were often mixed with misinformation.
“In an Arab and regional environment where noise and point-scoring abound, and where facts are mixed with misinformation, it is important for the UAE to continue its approach with steadfastness,” Gargash said.
He said the country’s approach rested on three clear pillars: political stability, economic achievement, and social and religious tolerance.
“Countries do not build their standing through arguments, but through what they achieve for their people,” he said.
Gargash said achievements, rather than political rhetoric, ultimately endure. “Let us remember that noise is fleeting, while achievement is what remains,” he said.