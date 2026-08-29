Presidential adviser says campaigns rely on distortion and rumours to target the UAE
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised media campaigns directed against the UAE, describing them as “desperate” and arguing that the country’s record of achievement is a stronger response than engaging with attacks against it.
In a post on X on Saturday, Gargash said the campaigns were based on distortion and rumours set against determination and achievement. He argued that action ultimately carries more weight than reaction, and that confronting what he called a successful national model was difficult for those behind such campaigns.
Gargash added that the effort and money spent targeting the UAE represented a waste of resources that could instead have been directed towards “building and development”.
His comments follow remarks earlier this week in which he stressed the importance of credibility and balance in media coverage during a period of heightened regional tensions. Gargash argued that accurate reporting was particularly important when competing narratives and misinformation were shaping public understanding of regional events.
The presidential adviser has also recently pushed back against false claims concerning the UAE, maintaining that facts and tangible achievements provide a stronger response to misinformation than prolonged public disputes.