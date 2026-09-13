UAE presidential adviser says deterrence gives diplomacy credibility and strength
Dubai: A meeting, which was held between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reflects the UAE's approach of combining deterrence with diplomacy to promote regional security, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said in a post on X platform..
Sheikh Khaled met Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders Summit in New Delhi as part of a series of meetings with leaders attending the gathering.
"The meeting reflects the UAE's approach based on the two pillars of deterrence and diplomacy, neither of which can be effective without the other," Gargash said in a post on X.
"Deterrence strengthens the credibility of diplomacy, while diplomacy succeeds when it proceeds from a position of parity and capability," he said, adding that the combination offered the best path towards stable and sustainable regional security.
During their meeting, Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and the importance of supporting efforts to promote calm, de-escalation and stability in the region.
The two sides also discussed enhancing prospects for peace and development for the region's peoples.
Gargash said Pezeshkian had adopted what he described as balanced and rational positions and statements during the prolonged crisis, adding that such positions should not be overlooked at what he called a delicate stage.
His comments came as the UAE continues to emphasise diplomacy and de-escalation alongside measures aimed at safeguarding regional security and stability.