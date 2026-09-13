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Anwar Gargash: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's meeting with Iran President reflects UAE policy of deterrence, diplomacy

UAE presidential adviser says deterrence gives diplomacy credibility and strength

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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Dubai: A meeting, which was held between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reflects the UAE's approach of combining deterrence with diplomacy to promote regional security, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said in a post on X platform..

Sheikh Khaled met Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders Summit in New Delhi as part of a series of meetings with leaders attending the gathering.

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"The meeting reflects the UAE's approach based on the two pillars of deterrence and diplomacy, neither of which can be effective without the other," Gargash said in a post on X.

"Deterrence strengthens the credibility of diplomacy, while diplomacy succeeds when it proceeds from a position of parity and capability," he said, adding that the combination offered the best path towards stable and sustainable regional security.

During their meeting, Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and the importance of supporting efforts to promote calm, de-escalation and stability in the region.

The two sides also discussed enhancing prospects for peace and development for the region's peoples.

Gargash said Pezeshkian had adopted what he described as balanced and rational positions and statements during the prolonged crisis, adding that such positions should not be overlooked at what he called a delicate stage.

His comments came as the UAE continues to emphasise diplomacy and de-escalation alongside measures aimed at safeguarding regional security and stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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