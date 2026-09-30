Hundreds of New York meetings expanded UAE partnerships and strengthened global presence
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for leading an intensive diplomatic and economic drive during the UN General Assembly in New York, saying hundreds of meetings strengthened the UAE’s international presence and expanded its global partnerships.
Sheikh Abdullah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, led the UAE delegation to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, whose High Level Week ran from September 22 to 28. The delegation included ministers and senior officials spanning foreign affairs, trade, industry, climate, health and international cooperation.
“All thanks and appreciation to my brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed for his outstanding leadership of the large UAE diplomatic and economic delegation during the UN General Assembly week in New York,” Gargash said in a post.
He also praised UAE officials and diplomats for their efforts and active engagement throughout the week.
“Hundreds of meetings and engagements, under his leadership, embodied an active and comprehensive diplomacy that strengthens the UAE’s presence and standing and expands its partnerships with the world,” Gargash said.
Throughout the week, Sheikh Abdullah held a series of meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from countries around the world, with discussions spanning trade, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, energy, food security, education, health and climate action.
The meetings also addressed regional and international developments, multilateral cooperation and efforts to promote peace and security. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s commitment to expanding international partnerships and constructive dialogue to support sustainable development and stability.
Gargash described the week’s diplomatic activity as a national effort in which the UAE could take pride, saying it was underpinned by an established record of credibility, contribution, trust and international partnerships.
The UAE entered this year’s General Assembly with three stated priorities: advancing conflict resolution and global stability, supporting reforms to make the United Nations more effective, including through the responsible use of AI, and promoting climate action and sustainable water solutions.