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Gargash: Sovereign decisions are an inherent right of states

Gargash says sovereign decisions should reflect national interests and circumstances

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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“The UAE embodies an established model of independent decision-making and steadfast positions,” Gargash says.
“The UAE embodies an established model of independent decision-making and steadfast positions,” Gargash says.
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Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said sovereign decision-making is an inherent right of states and should be guided by their national interests, circumstances and assessments. 

In a post on X, Gargash said such decisions should also be consistent with the rules of international law. 

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“Sovereign decisions are an inherent right of states and are taken in light of their national interests, circumstances and assessments, in a manner consistent with the rules of international law,” he added.

He noted that respect for the sovereignty of states and their independent choices is a fundamental principle for strengthening stability and consolidating regional and international coexistence. 

“The UAE embodies an established model of independent decision-making and steadfast positions,” Gargash stated. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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