Gargash: Sovereign decisions are an inherent right of states

Gargash says sovereign decisions should reflect national interests and circumstances
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said sovereign decision-making is an inherent right of states and should be guided by their national interests, circumstances and assessments.
In a post on X, Gargash said such decisions should also be consistent with the rules of international law.
“Sovereign decisions are an inherent right of states and are taken in light of their national interests, circumstances and assessments, in a manner consistent with the rules of international law,” he added.
He noted that respect for the sovereignty of states and their independent choices is a fundamental principle for strengthening stability and consolidating regional and international coexistence.
“The UAE embodies an established model of independent decision-making and steadfast positions,” Gargash stated.