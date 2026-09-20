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UAE-Africa trade tops $107b as investments near $150b: Anwar Gargash

Presidential adviser says direct partnerships reflect UAE strategy in changing world

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Dubai: Annual trade between the UAE and Africa has exceeded $107 billion, while Emirati investments across the continent are approaching $150 billion, Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two sides.

The UAE’s investment, development and humanitarian engagement with Africa represented a distinctive success story, reflecting an early recognition that the global landscape was changing and required a more direct approach to partnerships," he said.

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“The UAE realised early that the world was changing, and that engagement with Africa and building partnerships with it should not pass through the European and Western gateway,” Gargash said in a post on X.

He said the scale of trade and investment demonstrated the results of an Emirati policy focused on diversifying partnerships and deepening cooperation with countries across the continent.

The UAE has increasingly sought to expand its economic footprint in Africa across sectors including infrastructure, logistics, ports, energy, renewable energy, technology and financial services.

Gargash said the approach was another example of a UAE policy that seeks to diversify international partnerships, deepen cooperation and build direct bridges in a changing global environment.

The figures underscore the growing importance of Africa in the UAE’s wider strategy of expanding trade and investment links beyond traditional markets and strengthening direct economic relationships with emerging economies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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