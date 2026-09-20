Presidential adviser says direct partnerships reflect UAE strategy in changing world
Dubai: Annual trade between the UAE and Africa has exceeded $107 billion, while Emirati investments across the continent are approaching $150 billion, Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two sides.
The UAE’s investment, development and humanitarian engagement with Africa represented a distinctive success story, reflecting an early recognition that the global landscape was changing and required a more direct approach to partnerships," he said.
“The UAE realised early that the world was changing, and that engagement with Africa and building partnerships with it should not pass through the European and Western gateway,” Gargash said in a post on X.
He said the scale of trade and investment demonstrated the results of an Emirati policy focused on diversifying partnerships and deepening cooperation with countries across the continent.
The UAE has increasingly sought to expand its economic footprint in Africa across sectors including infrastructure, logistics, ports, energy, renewable energy, technology and financial services.
Gargash said the approach was another example of a UAE policy that seeks to diversify international partnerships, deepen cooperation and build direct bridges in a changing global environment.
The figures underscore the growing importance of Africa in the UAE’s wider strategy of expanding trade and investment links beyond traditional markets and strengthening direct economic relationships with emerging economies.