Coordinated online groups can distort the picture facing decision-makers, Gargash says
Abu Dhabi: Social media, despite its reach and influence, cannot replace effective policies or objective measures of their results, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.
Writing on X, Gargash warned that coordinated online campaigns could distort the picture presented to decision-makers and, in some cases, contribute to policies that cause more harm than good.
“Despite the importance and influence of social media, it is no substitute for successful and effective policies, nor for the objective indicators that measure their results,” Gargash said.
He added: “What are known as ‘electronic committees’ can distort the picture before the decision-maker and, at times, push towards policies that do more harm than good.”
Gargash said political decision-making ultimately required a realistic assessment of conditions rather than reliance on online sentiment.
“In the end, there is no substitute in politics for realistic assessment, with all the wisdom, deliberation and sound judgement that it requires,” he said.