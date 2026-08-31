Gargash says targeting Gulf Arab states, Jordan has failed and urges political solutions
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for realistic and sustainable political solutions to the regional crisis, saying the prolonged state of “no war and no peace” cannot provide a lasting way forward and that attacks targeting Gulf Arab states and Jordan have failed.
Writing on X following a renewed exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran, Gargash said political and economic dimensions of the crisis must be addressed together, beginning with de-escalation and the restoration of normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The state of no war and no peace cannot be a sustainable solution, just as the policy of targeting the Arab Gulf states and Jordan has proved a failure,” Gargash wrote.
“What is needed today are realistic and sustainable political solutions that address the political and economic dimensions of the crisis, beginning with moving beyond escalation and restoring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to normal, and leading to a more realistic approach that moves beyond the memorandum of understanding, which failed to draw a practical and acceptable road map.”
His comments followed the first major US-Iran exchange of fire in about a month. US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday after US Central Command said Revolutionary Guard forces were preparing to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the waterway.