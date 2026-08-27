UAE presidential adviser calls for accurate, balanced reporting amid regional tensions
Dubai: Credible and balanced media coverage is essential to protecting the truth from misinformation at a sensitive time for the region, said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said the media was a key instrument during periods of heightened regional tension and that competing narratives formed part of the balance of conflict.
“Media is a key instrument in the sensitive circumstances the region is going through, and the narrative is part of the balance of conflict,” Gargash said.
“Credibility and balance therefore remain a professional and ethical necessity, without naivety or equating parties that do not abide by the same rules. What is required is accurate and fair media that understands the environment of confrontation, protects the truth from misinformation and manipulation, and safeguards public awareness,” he added.
Gargash has repeatedly highlighted the role of credible media and factual reporting in countering misinformation and misleading narratives, particularly during periods of regional tension.