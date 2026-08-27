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Anwar Gargash: Media credibility vital to protect truth from misinformation

UAE presidential adviser calls for accurate, balanced reporting amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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Dubai: Credible and balanced media coverage is essential to protecting the truth from misinformation at a sensitive time for the region, said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said the media was a key instrument during periods of heightened regional tension and that competing narratives formed part of the balance of conflict.

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“Media is a key instrument in the sensitive circumstances the region is going through, and the narrative is part of the balance of conflict,” Gargash said.

“Credibility and balance therefore remain a professional and ethical necessity, without naivety or equating parties that do not abide by the same rules. What is required is accurate and fair media that understands the environment of confrontation, protects the truth from misinformation and manipulation, and safeguards public awareness,” he added.

Gargash has repeatedly highlighted the role of credible media and factual reporting in countering misinformation and misleading narratives, particularly during periods of regional tension.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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