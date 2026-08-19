Presidential adviser says facts and achievements are stronger than rumours and media noise
Dubai: The UAE is focused on navigating regional developments and preparing for what comes next rather than being distracted by false claims, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Wednesday, dismissing reports about cancelling workers’ residency visas and providing financial facilities to Iran.
Gargash said some platforms were circulating false information about the UAE as part of what he described as desperate media campaigns, adding that the country’s response was to focus on tangible results.
“Some targeted platforms are circulating false information about the UAE, while the country continues to focus its efforts on dealing with developments in the region and preparing for the next phase,” Gargash said in a post on X.
“The UAE’s approach is that the best response to such claims is through work and achievements on the ground,” he said.
Gargash specifically rejected rumours concerning the cancellation of workers’ residency visas and claims that the UAE was providing financial facilities to Iran.
“As for the rumours being circulated, such as those concerning the cancellation of workers’ residency visas or the provision of financial facilities to Iran and others, they are incorrect and part of desperate media campaigns,” he said.
Gargash concluded that verifiable results were the strongest response to misinformation. “Facts and tangible achievements remain stronger than rumours, and work remains stronger than noise,” he said.