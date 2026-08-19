GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Anwar Gargash dismisses residency visa cancellation, Iran financial aid claims as false

Presidential adviser says facts and achievements are stronger than rumours and media noise

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is focused on navigating regional developments and preparing for what comes next rather than being distracted by false claims, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Wednesday, dismissing reports about cancelling workers’ residency visas and providing financial facilities to Iran.

Gargash said some platforms were circulating false information about the UAE as part of what he described as desperate media campaigns, adding that the country’s response was to focus on tangible results.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“Some targeted platforms are circulating false information about the UAE, while the country continues to focus its efforts on dealing with developments in the region and preparing for the next phase,” Gargash said in a post on X.

“The UAE’s approach is that the best response to such claims is through work and achievements on the ground,” he said.

Gargash specifically rejected rumours concerning the cancellation of workers’ residency visas and claims that the UAE was providing financial facilities to Iran.

“As for the rumours being circulated, such as those concerning the cancellation of workers’ residency visas or the provision of financial facilities to Iran and others, they are incorrect and part of desperate media campaigns,” he said.

Gargash concluded that verifiable results were the strongest response to misinformation. “Facts and tangible achievements remain stronger than rumours, and work remains stronger than noise,” he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash calls for lasting regional stability

1m read
Kuwait invasion lessons make GCC unity vital: Gargash

Kuwait invasion lessons make GCC unity vital: Gargash

2m read
Gargash: Strengthening unity among GCC states is essential to confronting threats.

Anwar Gargash calls for stronger GCC unity

1m read
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Iran's attacks show failure to de-escalate: Gargash

1m read