The state unveils Indo-Arab Connect push to tap high-spending Gulf tourists
Kochi: The Kerala government led by Chief Minister Satheesan is mounting an ambitious drive to attract more tourists from the Arab world, targeting nearly three lakh additional visitors and hoping to generate more than Rs 25,000 crore in economic activity from the segment over the next five years.
The State is particularly eyeing high spending Arab families, with Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Culture PC Vishnunath calling for a coordinated effort by the government and tourism industry to position Kerala as a preferred destination for travellers from the Gulf and West Asia.
Vishnunadh had recently released the logo of the Indo-Arab Connect 2026 scheduled to be held in Kochi from August 31 to September 2. Speaking after releasing the logo, the minister said tourists from Arab countries will play a critical role in the future growth of Kerala’s tourism economy.
Indo-Arab Connect 2026 will bring more than 175 Arab travel agents and tour operators from 11 countries to Kochi from August 31 to September 1.
The summit will provide Kerala's hotels, resorts, Ayurveda centres, houseboat operators and tour companies an opportunity to directly showcase their products to Arab buyers.
More than 150 tourism and hospitality establishments from India and neighbouring destinations are expected to participate.
The State is banking on its established popularity among Arab travellers, particularly from Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE, as well as markets such as Egypt, Jordan and Iran.
Industry representatives said Arab tourists are among the world's higher spenders on accommodation, dining and shopping, making every additional arrival particularly valuable to the local economy.
Importantly for Kerala's tourism industry, Arab travellers predominantly visit the State between June and September traditionally a relatively lean period for domestic tourism.
A sustained increase in Arab arrivals could therefore help hotels and resorts maintain occupancy and employment during the off-season.
Kerala's centuries old links with the Arab world, its large Malayali diaspora and the availability of Arabic-speaking personnel are being projected as additional advantages.
Following the Kochi summit, Arab delegates will undertake a nine-day familiarisation tour from September 2 to 9, covering Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom, Alappuzha, Kovalam and Wayanad.
With Arab travellers already forming an important component of Kerala's foreign tourist market, the State is now seeking to turn that established relationship into a much bigger and more lucrative tourism opportunity.