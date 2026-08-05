Employees and families receive hotel, fitness and leisure offers through Mazaya
Dubai: Employees of the Arab Monetary Fund and their families will receive access to discounts at luxury hotels, gyms, sports academies and other leisure and service providers through a new agreement with Nirvana Travel & Tourism.
Nirvana Travel & Tourism, a subsidiary of NG9 Holding and the manager of the Mazaya programme, signed a memorandum of understanding with the regional financial institution to extend Mazaya membership to its workforce and their families.
The agreement will also give employees preferential rates on Mazaya++ membership, which provides access to additional benefit tiers and a broader selection of services.
Beneficiaries will have access to concierge services designed to help them use the offers and services available through the programme.
The two organisations will coordinate the activation of memberships and benefits under the agreed process.
This MoU reflects the Arab Monetary Fund’s commitment to supporting its employees and their families by offering high-quality benefits and services that address their diverse needs. We look forward to this collaboration creating added value to our employees, enhancing their quality of life and supporting a healthy work-life balance.Fahad M. Alturki, Ph.D., Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund
The partnership expands the range of employee benefits offered by the Arab Monetary Fund, with services intended to support leisure, fitness and family activities.
Alaa Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of NG9 Holding, said: “This partnership reflects Mazaya’s commitment to supporting the community and advancing national initiatives that place families at the heart of sustainable development. We are proud to extend Mazaya’s benefits to the employees of the Arab Monetary Fund and their families, providing them with preferential membership rates and a range of value-added services designed to enrich their overall experience.
“We firmly believe that impactful institutional partnerships can translate the objectives of the Year of Family into meaningful, tangible benefits that enhance individual wellbeing and strengthen family stability.”