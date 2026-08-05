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Arab Monetary Fund staff and families gain hotel, gym and leisure discounts

Employees and families receive hotel, fitness and leisure offers through Mazaya

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Arab Monetary Fund staff and families gain hotel, gym and leisure discounts
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Dubai: Employees of the Arab Monetary Fund and their families will receive access to discounts at luxury hotels, gyms, sports academies and other leisure and service providers through a new agreement with Nirvana Travel & Tourism.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism, a subsidiary of NG9 Holding and the manager of the Mazaya programme, signed a memorandum of understanding with the regional financial institution to extend Mazaya membership to its workforce and their families.

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The agreement will also give employees preferential rates on Mazaya++ membership, which provides access to additional benefit tiers and a broader selection of services.

Concierge services included

Beneficiaries will have access to concierge services designed to help them use the offers and services available through the programme.

The two organisations will coordinate the activation of memberships and benefits under the agreed process.

This MoU reflects the Arab Monetary Fund’s commitment to supporting its employees and their families by offering high-quality benefits and services that address their diverse needs. We look forward to this collaboration creating added value to our employees, enhancing their quality of life and supporting a healthy work-life balance.
Fahad M. Alturki, Ph.D., Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund

Preferential Mazaya++ rates offered

The partnership expands the range of employee benefits offered by the Arab Monetary Fund, with services intended to support leisure, fitness and family activities.

Alaa Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of NG9 Holding, said: “This partnership reflects Mazaya’s commitment to supporting the community and advancing national initiatives that place families at the heart of sustainable development. We are proud to extend Mazaya’s benefits to the employees of the Arab Monetary Fund and their families, providing them with preferential membership rates and a range of value-added services designed to enrich their overall experience.

“We firmly believe that impactful institutional partnerships can translate the objectives of the Year of Family into meaningful, tangible benefits that enhance individual wellbeing and strengthen family stability.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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