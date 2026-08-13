Kerala couple engaged to marry found dead in Kochi, Mysuru

Police have not publicly stated whether the deaths of the SBI employees were connected
Two State Bank of India employees who were engaged to be married in December were found dead in separate locations in Karnataka and Kerala on Wednesday.
P Anushree, 25, from Koottakkani in Kasaragod’s Pallikkara grama panchayat, was found dead at her rented accommodation in Hunsur, Mysuru district. She was employed at SBI’s Hunsur branch.
Her fiance, V Amal, 26, a native of Kannur district, was found dead at a hotel near Ernakulam North Railway Station at around 10am the same day, Malayala Manorama reported.
The couple had become engaged and their wedding was scheduled for December 26, according to Anushree’s neighbours in Pallikkara.
Hunsur police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Anushree’s death.
Amal was found at Flagship Malabar Hotel near the railway station. Ernakulam Town North police went to the hotel after receiving information from his friend Shayon, a resident of Pinarayi.
The friend told police that Amal had been “distressed over certain personal difficulties”, Malayala Manorama reported. Authorities have not disclosed further details, and the circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation.
Payam panchayat Vice-President Jessy P.N. said Amal and Anushree had visited his family home during the previous weekend.
“They came on Saturday and left Sunday evening. Amal’s parents are building a new house here,” she said.
Anushree was the daughter of K. Chandran and Reena of Thayyil House in Kattampally, Koottakkani. Her father operates the Malabar Gas Distribution Agency in Nileshwar. Her younger sister, P. Sreelakshmi, is a Kerala Police recruit.
Amal, who worked as a clerk at SBI’s MG Road branch in Ernakulam, was the son of Sudhakaran and Anitha of Andiyan House at Ambalathattu, near Vilamana in Kannur’s Payam panchayat. He is also survived by a sister who works in Bengaluru.
Police have not publicly stated whether the two deaths were connected or identified what may have led to them.