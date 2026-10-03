Gargash says the latest terrorist attack is another warning that the threat remains
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said the region’s struggle against extremism is still ongoing, warning that rhetoric used to justify terrorism should itself be regarded as part of the threat.
In a post on X on Saturday, Gargash said the latest terrorist attack showed that the fight against extremism remained unfinished.
He stressed that attempts to justify terrorism through hate speech were not peripheral to the danger but formed part of it.
Gargash added that the latest developments reinforced the importance of the UAE’s early and firm stance against extremism, stressing that there could be no tolerance for extremism or leniency towards the rhetoric that fuels it.
“Security begins with confronting hatred and cutting off the sources of extremism,” he noted.