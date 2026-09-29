Presidential adviser says national rail project strengthens economic links, logistics role
Dubai: Etihad Rail is a strategic national project that will strengthen economic and social connectivity across the UAE, expand the country’s strategic options and reinforce its position as a key regional logistics hub, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.
In a post following President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s journey aboard Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Gargash said major strategic projects were a cornerstone of ambitious economic and development visions.
The President travelled aboard the train accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.
“The UAE President’s journey aboard Etihad Rail, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, who led this ambitious national project, embodies the importance of major infrastructure projects in strengthening human and economic connectivity across the country,” Gargash said.
He said the project would also consolidate the UAE’s position as an important logistics hub in the region and broaden its strategic options.
“Success is built on vision and determination,” Gargash said, adding: “Etihad Rail is a national project that brings our emirates together, shortens distances and embodies one nation moving confidently and ambitiously towards the future.”
The comments come as the UAE has officially launched its national passenger rail network and inaugurated Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station. Passenger services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah are due to begin on September 30.
The Dubai station will connect the national railway with the emirate’s wider transport network, including a dedicated pedestrian bridge to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. Integration with Dubai’s Nol system will also allow passengers to book rail and public transport journeys using a single QR code.
Etihad Rail’s national network spans about 900km and connects major ports and economic hubs across the country, supporting the movement of both freight and passengers.