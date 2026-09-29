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Anwar Gargash: Etihad Rail embodies UAE vision for growth, connectivity

Presidential adviser says national rail project strengthens economic links, logistics role

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, views a map while travelling by train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to attend the inauguration of the Etihad Rail station in Dubai.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, views a map while travelling by train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to attend the inauguration of the Etihad Rail station in Dubai.
Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

Dubai: Etihad Rail is a strategic national project that will strengthen economic and social connectivity across the UAE, expand the country’s strategic options and reinforce its position as a key regional logistics hub, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.

In a post following President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s journey aboard Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Gargash said major strategic projects were a cornerstone of ambitious economic and development visions.

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The President travelled aboard the train accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

“The UAE President’s journey aboard Etihad Rail, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, who led this ambitious national project, embodies the importance of major infrastructure projects in strengthening human and economic connectivity across the country,” Gargash said.

He said the project would also consolidate the UAE’s position as an important logistics hub in the region and broaden its strategic options.

“Success is built on vision and determination,” Gargash said, adding: “Etihad Rail is a national project that brings our emirates together, shortens distances and embodies one nation moving confidently and ambitiously towards the future.”

The comments come as the UAE has officially launched its national passenger rail network and inaugurated Etihad Rail’s Dubai Station. Passenger services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah are due to begin on September 30.

The Dubai station will connect the national railway with the emirate’s wider transport network, including a dedicated pedestrian bridge to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. Integration with Dubai’s Nol system will also allow passengers to book rail and public transport journeys using a single QR code.

Etihad Rail’s national network spans about 900km and connects major ports and economic hubs across the country, supporting the movement of both freight and passengers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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