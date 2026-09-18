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A book and years of memories: Gargash pays tribute to Mohammed bin Rashid

Gargash recalls years of learning from Sheikh Mohammed’s wisdom and drive to achieve

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Gargash said he had learnt much from Sheikh Mohammed, drawing on his wisdom, optimism and constant drive to achieve.
Gargash said he had learnt much from Sheikh Mohammed, drawing on his wisdom, optimism and constant drive to achieve.
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Dubai: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, paid a personal tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai after receiving a copy of his new book, The Letters, describing the gift as especially meaningful after years of working with him.

In a post on X, Gargash said his love of reading made the book a welcome gift, but its author gave it a deeper significance.

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“I cherish it all the more when the book and the gift come from a leader with whom I had the honour of working for many years,” he wrote.

Gargash said he had learnt much from Sheikh Mohammed, drawing on his wisdom, optimism and constant drive to achieve.

“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is a leader and teacher,” he wrote. “Working with him left a mark that I cherish and carry with me.”

He described Sheikh Mohammed as a rare personality whose achievements spoke for themselves, adding that his vision and positive energy remained an inexhaustible source of inspiration.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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