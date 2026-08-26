Ship-to-ship transfers keep Gulf oil moving outside Hormuz as direct traffic hits multi-month low

A screengrab showing shipping traffic around Hormuz Strait, based on Automatic Identification System (AIS) data as of Aug. 21, 2026. Iran’s long-claimed dominance over the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly eroding as most oil tankers reroute via the UN-authorised Omani corridor or switch off tracking to bypass Iranian oversight. US military protection, degraded Iranian naval assets, and growing alternative flows are reportedly weakening Tehran’s ability to dictate terms, though attacks, insurance costs and volatile prices show the crisis is far from over. Marine Traffic