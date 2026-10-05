Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey to meet in Riyadh to discuss regional security

Meeting to review regional developments, cooperation under Mecca Agreement
Senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will meet in Riyadh on Monday for a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC), established under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will attend the meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.
Turkey will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
The meeting will discuss the latest developments in the region and review ongoing cooperation under the Mecca Agreement.
Fidan is expected to outline Turkey’s views on institutionalising the alliance and discuss threats to peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as regional developments affecting the allies’ collective security.
He is also expected to reaffirm Turkey’s support for Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi attacks and stress the importance of protecting freedom and security of navigation along international trade routes.
Fidan is expected to underline that resolving regional disputes through peaceful means remains a priority and that actions that could further escalate tensions should be avoided.
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and in Mecca on August 7.
The agreement aims to strengthen the security of the three countries through collective deterrence and defence and promote regional solutions to regional security challenges.
The SPDC, comprising the foreign and defence ministers and chiefs of general staff of the three countries, was established to oversee activities under the agreement.
The committee held its first meeting in Istanbul on August 31, where members discussed foundational decisions, including steps to institutionalise the alliance and establish its secretariat in Riyadh.
Pakistan said its participation in Monday’s meeting reflects its commitment to contributing to regional peace and stability.
With inputs from Agencies