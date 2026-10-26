US president says military action remains possible but leaves room for a deal with Iran
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Israelis to cast their ballots for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections, citing the US-Israel war against Iran as an example of "winning together."
"When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
US President Donald Trump has renewed his warning that allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon would create catastrophic security and energy consequences, saying Tehran “would use it” if it obtained one.
The remarks posted by Rapid Response 47, the White House-aligned rapid-response account, quoted Trump as saying: “You want to see problems? You want to see not only energy problems, but death problems? Let them have a nuclear weapon — because they would use it.”
This came as Trump kept open the possibility of renewed US military action against Iran. Asked about a potential attack, he said: “There’s a possibility I will,” while also saying there was “a possibility we’ll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement” with Tehran. He questioned whether Iran would honour any deal, adding: “They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?”
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz and routes in the waterway will not be the same as they were in the past, according to the official news agency IRNA.
Araghchi made the remarks at a ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran, while stressing that "fundamental and strategic" changes have taken place in West Asia following the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, Xinhua News Agency reported.
"We must accept that new realities have taken hold. The routes in the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as they once were, and the strait's management will also not be as it was in the past," he said. "There are matters on which we have held negotiations, and these negotiations will continue."
The minister stressed that the region's security must be ensured by regional countries and without reliance on foreign forces, "who have come to the region aiming to safeguard their own interests and protect Israel, and whose continued presence will lead to nothing but insecurity for the entire region."
He added that Iran was ready to cooperate with all regional countries.