Crude oil's weird Monday: Brent, WTI slip as attacks rattle markets, Murban jumps 3% to $118

The Houthis said on Saturday they attacked Saudi oil facilities and airports, including an Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh refinery and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the reports. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two ballistic missiles fired toward Yanbu and Taif.

On Sunday, the coalition said it intercepted more Houthi drones and missiles aimed at Riyadh, Khamis Mushait and the southern region.

Yanbu matters because it is the Red Sea outlet of the 7-million-barrel-a-day pipeline that replaced Saudi Arabia’s Hormuz exports.

No hit on oil infrastructure has been independently confirmed.