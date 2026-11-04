Geopolitical risk eases, driving crude prices lower amid Gulf supply hopes
Oil prices are sliding as traders bet that diplomacy could ease the US-Israel-Iran conflict and restore disrupted Gulf supplies, even while attacks and unresolved negotiations keep markets vulnerable to reversals.
The supplied screenshot shows West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crud oil forward contracts at $95.60 a barrel, down 0.89%.
Brent crude is at $103.00, down 1.68%; and Murban at $102.20, down 2.98%, per OilPrice.com as of 8.09am in Tokyo on Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2026).
Natural gas moved higher, rising 1.16% to 2.889.
These are displayed quotes, not independently verified closing prices; the screenshot does not identify contract months or its data provider.
The main driver is a retreat in the geopolitical risk premium: the extra amount buyers pay when war threatens future oil availability.
Qatar-mediated negotiations have raised hopes that an agreement could improve shipping access and stabilise Middle Eastern exports.
Brent settled 7.63% lower at $104.77 on Monday, while WTI dropped 7.36% to $96.46.
Analysts pointed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had authorised the government to pursue peace talks.
Reuters reported further losses Tuesday, with Brent at $103.14 and WTI at $95.79 during trading.
Qatar said both countries remained committed to mediation, although a senior Iranian official said they were still "far" from an agreement.
That is the central conflict: markets are pricing diplomatic progress before a settlement exists.
Reuters also flagged fresh supply-disruption concerns from attacks linked to the Iran and Ukraine wars.
A failed negotiation or renewed escalation could restore the premium quickly; lower prices do not establish that shipping routes are safe.
Crude prices are falling as traders anticipate progress in Qatar-mediated US-Iran negotiations.
While declines are seen across WTI, Brent and Murban, ongoing attacks and unresolved differences mean the market’s optimism remains vulnerable to reversals.
Oil markets trade expectations about future supply, not just current deliveries.
Diplomacy can therefore lower prices before shipping normalises. Yet the same market can reverse rapidly when attacks, failed negotiations or renewed military threats undermine confidence in a lasting settlement.
Cheaper crude can ease pressure on fuel importers, transport operators and households, but sustained relief depends on supply recovery.
Continued fighting means businesses cannot assume today’s lower prices will persist or immediately reduce consumer bills.
Watch Qatar’s mediation updates, official US and Iranian statements, and verified shipping developments around Hormuz.
A signed agreement and implementation would strengthen the decline; new attacks or stalled negotiations could push prices sharply higher again.
For consumers, this is potential relief, not a guaranteed fuel-price cut. For businesses, it is a reason to reassess energy costs cautiously rather than assume the crisis has ended. The screenshot captures market sentiment, not proof of a diplomatic breakthrough.