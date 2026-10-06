Gulf oil exports hit pre-war levels. Why aren’t prices falling?

The reason is increasingly simple: Getting oil out is only part of the problem. Getting it safely and cheaply to where it is needed has become much more difficult.

The global oil deficit has already narrowed substantially. Energy Aspects estimates the shortfall at around 1.6 million barrels per day, compared with roughly 4 million barrels per day at the height of the disruption in May.

One reason is that the market is still pricing in the possibility of further disruption as attacks continue around the Strait of Hormuz.

But the recovery remains fragile. Tankers continue to face attack risks, while increasing traffic through Hormuz can itself add demand for vessels and the costly arrangements being used to move crude through the region.

So having more crude available does not automatically mean there is enough refining capacity to produce the fuels the global economy needs.

Since then, more than 1 billion barrels have been drawn from stocks to help offset lost supplies. Estimates suggest less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remain, with much of that not practically available.

Shipping through Hormuz would need to become safer and more predictable, freight and insurance costs would need to fall, damaged refining capacity would need to recover and depleted inventories would need to be rebuilt.

Until then, the world may face an unusual situation: plenty more Gulf oil moving — but at a much higher cost of getting it to consumers.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.