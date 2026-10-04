Military buildup, secret Camp David talks: What’s Trump up to?

There is no confirmation that Trump has decided to resume large-scale attacks. But the developments are giving him significantly greater military options just as efforts to negotiate an end to the war appear to have hit another deadlock.

One US official told Axios that decisions were made or issues were at least discussed in depth. The White House has not said what was decided.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group are being sent to the region as part of a deployment that could add 9,000 to 10,000 US personnel.

There was another sign of deteriorating relations on Saturday when two members of Iran’s delegation to the UN General Assembly left the United States after Washington said they had failed to comply promptly with an order to leave.

US officials told Axios that the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen was also on the agenda as Washington considers how far it is prepared to become involved.

That makes Friday’s meeting potentially about more than the next phase of the Iran war. Trump is weighing decisions that could affect two interconnected conflicts across the region.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.