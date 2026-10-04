US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today

Oil prices soar as regional tensions disrupt energy markets
Hopes of a quick reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have suffered another setback, while a major new military operation in Yemen threatens to widen the regional conflict. For UAE residents, the key issues to watch are shipping through Hormuz, regional aviation, oil prices and the growing confrontation between Saudi-backed forces and Yemen’s Houthis.
Iran said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain effectively closed until the United States meets seven conditions agreed under an earlier framework between the two countries.
Tehran presented Washington with a proposal during the UN General Assembly that could restore normal maritime traffic within seven days if those conditions are met. The US has since responded through Qatari mediators, but the two sides remain divided over how and when the various steps should take place.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran still hoped Washington would choose diplomacy, while warning that Iran was better prepared to respond if the US returned to large-scale military action. Iran’s military also said on Sunday that it planned to increase the range of its missiles.
For people in the UAE, Hormuz remains the most immediate regional concern. Before the war, around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the waterway, which sits directly beside the Emirates.
Shipping flows have been improving but remain well below normal levels. That means prolonged disruption can continue to push up freight and insurance costs and complicate supply chains across the Gulf.
The war in Yemen is also intensifying.
Yemen’s Saudi-backed government announced on Sunday that it had launched a major military operation to retake territory from the Iran-aligned Houthis. Saudi Arabia is expected to lead air operations, while Yemeni forces carry out the ground offensive.
The Houthis have recently captured territory around the strategically important Bab Al Mandab strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea. The route has become even more important as an alternative to Hormuz.
The Houthis also claimed on Sunday that they had launched missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais in response to Saudi-led strikes in Yemen. Saudi Arabia had not immediately confirmed those claims.
For the wider Gulf, the escalation is important because simultaneous disruption around Hormuz and Bab Al Mandab would place pressure on two of the region’s most important trade and energy routes.
Energy markets remain tight as the conflict continues.
OPEC+ decided on Sunday to leave its November production targets unchanged, while Reuters reported that Gulf producers are still pumping well below their quotas because of war-related export disruption.
Brent crude remains above $100 a barrel, compared with roughly $73 before the Iran war began in February.
For UAE residents, aviation remains the most visible day-to-day impact.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports continue to operate, but several departures were delayed on Sunday and some flydubai and Air Arabia services were cancelled. Airlines have warned that schedules can change, although not every cancellation or delay is connected to the conflict.
Passengers should therefore check their individual flight status before travelling to the airport.
The investigation into last week’s attempted takeover of flydubai flight FZ1073 also continues. AP reported on Sunday that the UAE had shared passenger and crew information with Israel before the flight, raising further questions about how the co-pilot accused of attacking the captain escaped security scrutiny. UAE authorities are leading the investigation.
For now, the latest reporting does not suggest UAE residents need to change their normal daily routines.
However, Sunday’s developments underline how quickly the regional situation can shift. The Strait of Hormuz, the new Yemen offensive, flight schedules and oil prices remain the areas most likely to have a practical impact on life in the Emirates.