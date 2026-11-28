Cargo ship hijacked off Yemen, Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile
The Middle East conflict saw fresh escalation on Saturday as armed men seized a commercial vessel off Yemen, Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile targeting Riyadh and new details emerged about a US strike on a ship in the Gulf of Oman. Meanwhile, UAE travellers face extended Saudi flight cancellations, and oil markets remain sensitive to threats against regional shipping.
Here are five key developments UAE residents need to know this evening.
Armed men seized a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported.
According to Associated Press, the vessel was boarded approximately 63 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen. UKMTO said the attackers had taken control of the ship and classified the incident as a hijacking.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, and the attackers' identities were not established. Since then, UKMTO has reported that the hijackers have left the vessel.
The incident adds to maritime security concerns around Yemen, where instability also threatens Bab Al Mandab, the strategic passage connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
For UAE importers and exporters, continued insecurity could increase insurance premiums, freight costs and shipping delays.
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile targeting Riyadh early Saturday, Saudi military spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki said.
Associated Press also reported fresh airstrikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, and the Red Sea port city of Mokha.
Houthi health officials said at least 15 people were wounded in Sanaa, including two women. Houthi media reported damage to homes, shops and a petrol station.
The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes.
The developments highlight continuing regional security concerns, particularly for travellers heading to Saudi Arabia.
US Central Command confirmed Friday that American forces had disabled the Palau-flagged Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman.
According to Associated Press, US military aircraft struck the vessel's stern after it allegedly attempted to breach Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports.
CENTCOM said the ship's propulsion system was disabled and its civilian crew was unharmed.
Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed that one tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route.
Shipping consultancy Rystad Energy estimated that Gulf oil flows fell approximately 20 per cent during the first half of November compared with October.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam through December 31, 2026.
The airline's official travel advisory, checked Saturday, attributes the disruption to continuing regional conditions.
Other Abu Dhabi–Saudi Arabia services, including Jeddah flights, are operating according to schedule, the airline said.
For UAE residents planning Umrah, business trips or family visits, checking flight status and rebooking arrangements directly with airlines remains essential.
Brent crude settled at $95.44 a barrel on Friday, Reuters reported, declining 1.2 per cent on the day but recording its first weekly gain in November.
US West Texas Intermediate finished at $83.08.
Markets remain concerned about attacks on tankers around Hormuz and disruption to Saudi energy infrastructure.
Reuters also reported that Dubai's stock index gained 1.4 per cent on Friday, while Abu Dhabi's benchmark rose 0.5 per cent.
For UAE residents, prolonged maritime disruption could increase imported-goods and logistics costs, even if international oil prices remain below October's highs.
They should continue following official government, aviation and maritime guidance.