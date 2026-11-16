Saudi Arabia reshuffles Yemen military, US deploys aircraft carrier, oil dips below $95
The Middle East conflict saw fresh developments on Monday as a commercial tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia changed its military leadership following setbacks in Yemen and the United States reinforced its regional naval presence. Despite continuing security threats, international oil prices declined as Gulf exports recovered.
Here are five key developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
A commercial tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The strike caused a fire in the vessel's engine room, but all crew members were accounted for and no casualties were reported. Authorities are investigating.
Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed that six tankers had caught fire after striking naval mines on Sunday and Monday.
For UAE businesses, continued attacks threaten shipping schedules, marine insurance premiums and freight costs, even as commercial traffic through Hormuz recovers.
Saudi Arabia replaced the commander overseeing its military coalition in Yemen on Monday following major battlefield setbacks against the Iran-aligned Houthis.
Reuters reported that General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili had been given command of the joint forces after Saudi-backed Yemeni troops withdrew from areas near Bab Al Mandab to defend Aden.
Yemeni military sources said Houthi fighters had advanced to Khor Omairh, approximately 100 kilometres west of Aden.
The developments raise concerns about security around Bab Al Mandab, a strategic passage connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Continued instability could affect UAE shipping routes linking Asia and Europe.
A third American aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has arrived in the Middle East, Associated Press reported Monday, citing a US official.
Its arrival brings the number of US aircraft carriers in the region to three, an unusually large deployment.
The reinforcement follows renewed Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain and continuing uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations.
Iran has claimed attacks on American military facilities in Bahrain, although US authorities have not confirmed Tehran's reported damage claims.
The developments underline the risk of wider regional escalation despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Etihad Airways continues to cancel all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam through Thursday, November 19.
Selected Jeddah services have resumed, according to the airline's current travel advisory.
Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency revised its conflict-zone advisories on Monday, including those covering Saudi Arabia and Gulf airspace. The notices remain valid until January 31, 2027, unless revised.
UAE residents travelling for Umrah, business or family visits should verify individual flight status directly with airlines before departure.
Brent crude fell 1.74 per cent to $94.17 a barrel at 6.10pm UAE time on Monday, Reuters reported.
US West Texas Intermediate declined to $87.42.
Prices fell as recovering Middle Eastern oil exports reinforced expectations of a global supply surplus.
The International Energy Agency expects fourth-quarter oil supply to exceed demand by approximately 1.7 million barrels daily.
However, fresh tanker attacks mean the recovery remains vulnerable to disruption.
For UAE residents, lower crude prices could eventually ease logistics costs, although domestic petrol prices are adjusted monthly rather than daily.