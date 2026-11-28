Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey strengthen defence ties: The three countries have condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and pledged closer cooperation on regional security and defence.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missile: Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh.

US disables another vessel: US Central Command (CENTCOM) says it disabled the Palau-flagged commercial vessel Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to breach the blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran claims naval control: Iran's Army says its Navy is monitoring and guarding waters from east of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. The claim has not been independently verified.

CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims: The US military has denied claims that Iran struck the USS Abraham Lincoln, that US forces seized two Iranian oil tankers and that ships are being charged a $2.5 million toll to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Italy links drone to deadly attack: Italy says an Iranian-made drone was used in an attack that killed two Italians. Tehran denies launching the drone from Iranian territory and has offered to join an investigation.