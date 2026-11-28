Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey strengthen defence ties amid Middle East tensions
Regional tensions remain high, with fresh developments involving the US, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have pledged stronger defence cooperation, while the US military says it has disabled another vessel in the Gulf of Oman amid its blockade of Iranian ports.
For UAE residents, the developments also have travel implications, with several airlines extending or adjusting services to Saudi Arabia. Here are the key updates to know on Saturday, November 28.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey strengthen defence ties: The three countries have condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and pledged closer cooperation on regional security and defence.
Saudi Arabia intercepts missile: Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh.
US disables another vessel: US Central Command (CENTCOM) says it disabled the Palau-flagged commercial vessel Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to breach the blockade of Iranian ports.
Iran claims naval control: Iran's Army says its Navy is monitoring and guarding waters from east of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. The claim has not been independently verified.
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims: The US military has denied claims that Iran struck the USS Abraham Lincoln, that US forces seized two Iranian oil tankers and that ships are being charged a $2.5 million toll to cross the Strait of Hormuz.
Italy links drone to deadly attack: Italy says an Iranian-made drone was used in an attack that killed two Italians. Tehran denies launching the drone from Iranian territory and has offered to join an investigation.
Gaza clinic attack: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says two of its staff members were killed in an Israeli strike on a clinic in Gaza. Israel identified the men as Hamas members, a claim disputed by the organisation.
The three countries have reaffirmed their commitment to collective security at a meeting of the Mecca Alliance for Defence in Islamabad.
They condemned continued Houthi attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and pledged to strengthen cooperation in defence industries, technology, training and military capacity building.
The meeting brought together senior defence and foreign affairs officials, including Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.
CENTCOM says it disabled the Pacific Archer after the vessel allegedly attempted to breach the US blockade of Iranian ports. The command said the ship's propulsion system was disabled using precision munitions and that its civilian crew was unharmed.
CENTCOM also said its forces had redirected 158 commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply with the blockade.
Iran, meanwhile, says its Navy continues to monitor strategic waters around the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC has separately claimed that two tankers struck naval mines near Oman's Khasab port. These claims have not been independently verified.
Several airlines have extended or adjusted services to Saudi Arabia amid regional disruption.
Etihad Airways: Passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh are cancelled until December 31. Abu Dhabi-Jeddah flights continue to operate as scheduled.
flydubai: Services to Dammam are operating on a reduced schedule. Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until December 10, while Abha services are cancelled until December 30.
IndiGo: Select flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah have resumed. Riyadh and Dammam services remain cancelled until December 7.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh remain suspended until November 30, according to the airline's latest advisory.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status, rebooking options and refund arrangements before travelling to the airport.
Regional security developments, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf shipping routes, remain important to monitor. Flight schedules may also change at short notice as airlines assess the situation.
UAE residents planning to travel should check airline updates before leaving for the airport and follow official advisories for the latest security and travel guidance. Gulf News will continue tracking developments and reporting significant updates as they emerge.