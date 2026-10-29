Security concerns and travel disruptions remain in focus as regional tensions grow
Dubai: Flight disruptions, rising tensions around Iran and fresh security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz keep the region on alert as diplomatic efforts continue.
UAE residents face continued uncertainty over regional travel and security as tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel remain high, with fresh concerns over Gulf shipping and the possibility of renewed military action.
Airlines are preparing to increase seat capacity across the UAE ahead of the winter travel season, with more international services expected between late October and December. However, disruptions on some routes in the UAE and Saudi Arabia remain a concern amid the evolving regional situation.
Diplomatic efforts to prevent another round of US-Iran fighting have yet to produce a confirmed agreement. Meanwhile, reports of possible US military action, renewed Houthi missile activity and incidents involving oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have added to regional uncertainty.
Here are the key developments UAE residents need to know this evening:
The United States and Israel are reportedly preparing for a possible week-long military campaign against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections.
Potential targets could include Iranian leaders, nuclear facilities, energy installations and critical infrastructure, according to reports. However, US President Donald Trump has not announced a final decision to launch new strikes.
Gulf countries are stepping up diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. The UAE has called for restraint and political solutions, while Saudi Arabia has reportedly urged Washington to allow negotiations more time. Qatar is also involved in efforts to reach an agreement between Tehran and the Trump administration.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said three oil tankers caught fire after striking mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the IRGC claimed the vessels had ignored warnings from its navy and switched off their radar and navigation systems while attempting to use a route it described as unauthorised.
The circumstances surrounding the reported incidents, including when they occurred and which countries the vessels were registered in, were not immediately clear.
Two diplomats briefed on the matter told media outlets that US officials had warned several Middle Eastern countries to prepare for possible renewed strikes against Iran after the US elections.
The warnings reportedly included the risk that Tehran could retaliate against countries in the region.
The diplomats said Trump had not made a final decision on military action, although he had repeatedly indicated that he was considering further strikes after the elections.
The White House and other US officials declined to comment on the reports.
Trump has denied directing Vice President JD Vance to restart peace negotiations with Iran, saying contact with Tehran was related to medical supplies.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had sent a letter to Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei exploring the possibility of renewed talks. Axios separately reported that the letter stressed the need to address Iran's nuclear programme in any future negotiations.
Trump acknowledged approving the outreach but disputed the reported purpose, leaving uncertainty over the status of diplomatic contacts.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the kingdom's Eastern Province.
Coalition spokesman Turki Al Malki announced the interception on X.
Separately, reports said Iran-backed Houthi rebels had fired two missiles towards Aden Airport in southern Yemen, raising further concerns about aviation safety in the country.
With the regional situation still developing, passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. Schedules, cancellations and alternative routes can change at short notice.
Travellers should also confirm whether a codeshare flight is operated by another airline and contact their carrier or travel agent about rebooking, refunds or alternative arrangements if their journey is disrupted.
Those travelling to Saudi Arabia should verify their departure airport and any ground transport arrangements before setting off.
Residents should follow official UAE advisories and rely on verified information when making travel decisions. While diplomatic efforts continue, the reported military preparations and shipping incidents underline the uncertainty facing the region. No new peace agreement has been confirmed in the developments outlined above.