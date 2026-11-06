Middle East War: 9 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 6

Sailor killed in Gulf tanker blast as Trump weighs Iran strikes, Saudi intercepts missiles
Dubai: A sailor has died following a suspected missile attack on a tanker in the Arabian Gulf, while US President Donald Trump is weighing further strikes on Iran amid warnings from Tehran that American targets worldwide could face retaliation.
Saudi Arabia has intercepted two ballistic missiles and a drone, while Iraq has stepped up radiation monitoring near its border with Iran.
Diplomatic efforts are also continuing, with the UAE, Qatar, Oman and other regional countries holding talks aimed at preventing further escalation.
Meanwhile, UAE travellers face continued flight disruptions, particularly on routes to Saudi Arabia.
Here are nine developments UAE residents need to know on Friday evening, November 6.
A sailor has died after an explosion believed to have been caused by a missile that struck an oil products tanker in the Arabian Gulf, its Greek operator confirmed on Friday.
The Marshall Islands-flagged MT Velos Sapphire was sailing without cargo towards Bahrain when the explosion occurred on Thursday.
Velos Tankers said the crew member was initially reported missing before being found fatally injured aboard the vessel.
No other crew members were injured, and the crew extinguished a fire caused by the explosion. The operator reported no pollution.
The tanker was taken to Bahrain’s Khalifa Bin Salman Port, where an investigation is expected. The extent of the damage was still being assessed.
The cause of the explosion has not been established, and no attacker has been identified.
Trump said Washington would soon decide whether to expand military operations against Iran, warning that the US might have to carry out further destruction.
Speaking after meetings with his national security team, Trump said the administration was considering whether additional action was needed to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear programme.
According to reports cited in the Gulf News live blog, US officials have discussed further military strikes, continued economic pressure and a possible negotiated agreement.
No decision to launch another major operation has been announced.
Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia warned that renewed US attacks would prompt retaliation against American military assets beyond the Middle East.
Tehran has also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will not fully reopen unless Washington meets its conditions.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Friday that two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through unauthorised routes.
The Guards claimed one incident occurred east of the strait and the other within the waterway.
The statement followed earlier Iranian claims involving several other tankers.
The latest incidents and the extent of any damage have not been independently verified. It is also unclear whether some Iranian reports refer to the same vessels.
Separately, a maritime security assessment distributed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency recorded four attacks near Oman’s Musandam coast between November 1 and 3.
Those independently reported incidents should not be treated as confirmation of the latest Iranian tanker claims.
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Najran by Yemen’s Houthi movement, the Saudi-led coalition said on Friday.
Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said debris fell following the interceptions and authorities were assessing possible damage.
The coalition did not confirm any casualties.
Separately, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying a drone over the Mecca region.
Saudi Civil Defence also lifted an earlier emergency alert in Najran after announcing that the danger had passed.
The coalition did not identify the origin of the drone intercepted over Mecca.
Iraq has activated nuclear emergency plans and increased radiation monitoring along its border with Iran amid concerns about possible US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to a report by Shafaq cited in the Gulf News live blog.
Early-warning stations and radiation detection equipment have been activated in border areas, including Sulaymaniyah and Erbil.
The report said officials considered the risk of radioactive fallout reaching Iraq to be low because of the distance from major Iranian nuclear facilities.
The measures are precautionary. There has been no confirmed radiation leak or new US strike on an Iranian nuclear facility.
Trump spoke by phone with Qatar’s Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to prevent further fighting.
According to Qatar’s Emiri Diwan, the Emir stressed the importance of dialogue and peaceful means to resolve disputes.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also held telephone discussions with counterparts across the region.
In a call with Araghchi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasised de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional security.
Araghchi also spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while Oman and Iran discussed practical arrangements to restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty separately urged flexibility and compromise during a call with Araghchi.
The diplomatic contacts have not produced a publicly announced agreement to end the conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow for talks on regional security, according to reports carried by the Gulf News live blog.
During Thursday’s meeting, Rezaei delivered a letter from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.
Rezaei also said Russia planned to build a gas pipeline to Iran, although the report did not provide further project details.
The meeting came as Tehran continued diplomatic contacts with regional governments over the war and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has rejected an impeachment effort led by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie over the military campaign against Iran.
Massie has accused Hegseth of conducting hostilities without congressional authorisation and plans to seek a House vote when lawmakers return next week.
Hegseth dismissed the effort and called for continued congressional support for military funding.
Trump has said he intends to keep Hegseth in his administration.
The dispute follows the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections, which will give them control of both chambers of Congress when the new legislature convenes in January.
Etihad Airways has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 19, while four specified Jeddah services are scheduled to resume from November 6.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia continue to report selected cancellations or adjusted schedules on Saudi routes. Iranian-operated flights to and from the UAE remain suspended, while Dubai-Tel Aviv services are also affected.
Etihad continues to operate flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Other international carriers are gradually restoring some Dubai services, although several suspensions remain in place.
Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before travelling.
For route-specific cancellations, delays and airline updates, read the full UAE flight-status report for November 6.