Middle East War: Houthi missile targets Riyadh, tankers hit mines near Hormuz

Israel may need to develop an alternative digital economy to circumvent rising international sanctions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, as he acknowledged rising pressure from key ally the United States.

"You have to understand that there could be sanctions, including banking sanctions," Netanyahu said on a talk show of Israel's Channel 10 released ahead of elections.

"You need to prepare an alternative economy that can operate around them," he said.

Asked if he was speaking about blockchain, a decentralised digital system that does not rely on central government authorities, Netanyahu said, "Absolutely. I have asked to prepare this plan."

Netanyahu did not specify from which country he expected sanctions.

Netanyahu, who has previously called for Israel to become self-sufficient militarily, said that multibillion-dollar weapons packages from Washington "won't keep coming".

"It's over. It's just a question of when," he said, acknowledging he was "worried" about the shift in the United States.

Yair Lapid, a centrist former prime minister who is part of the opposition bloc challenging Netanyahu, seized on the remarks.

"Netanyahu now admits, in his own words: if his government is reelected, American security aid will come to an end and Israel will face sanctions that would devastate our economy, lead to runaway price hikes, and cause irreparable damage," Lapid said.