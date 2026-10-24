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US wants regime change in Iran, not nuclear deal: Expert

Waiel Awwad alleges the US wants to weaken Iran and strengthen Israel's regional influence

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ANI
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Waiel Awwad
Waiel Awwad
ANI

New Delhi: As crude oil prices surge to $117 per barrel and military tensions escalate across Middle East, Foreign Affairs Expert Waiel Awwad has warned that Washington’s ultimate objective regarding Iran extends far beyond nuclear negotiations, aiming instead at complete regime change and regional dominance.

Speaking with ANI, Awwad asserted that conflicting rhetoric from the White House, ranging from threats to annihilate Iran to proposals for dialogue, reflects a deeper strategic shift aimed at reshaping the Middle East in tandem with Israel.

"The United States objective is no more the oil, is no more the nuclear issues... It's a regime change, is the total destruction of Iran, disintegration of Iran, which makes Israel as a dominant force in the region," Awwad told ANI.

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He added that the posture is also driven by domestic political pressure, stating, "This has also created some sort of a reassessment of the situation to improve his scoring in the American midterm election." Addressing Tehran’s retaliatory posture and reports of potential threats to cut Gulf undersea internet cables, the foreign affairs expert emphasised that for Tehran, the conflict has escalated into an "existential war."

"For Iran, it has been now an existential war, and for them, threatening that they will cause a global crisis is nothing but to make sure that if the United States goes this time for a war, Iran is prepared fully to defend itself and also to create more hurt to the United States," he noted.

He expressed scepticism regarding Washington's diplomatic willingness, pointing out that while Tehran had submitted proposals following the UN General Assembly, the US response remained non-committal.

"I don't believe that the United States is serious about the diplomatic outcome of this crisis," he remarked.

With crude oil hitting $117 per barrel, the highest level since April, Awwad highlighted the growing economic pressures on India’s energy security, domestic inflation, and price stability.

Commenting on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India and the visit to the strategic Reliance refinery in Jamnagar, Awwad pointed out that Washington is seeking to manoeuvre Venezuelan oil supplies into the global market to offset potential supply shocks.

"Jamnagar refinery is not merely a giant factory; in fact, it is one of India's strategic assets, where India can produce more diesel to serve the world and make some kind of balance in the international market," he stated.

He cautioned, however, that escalating conflict across maritime choke points like the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al Mandeb signals a broader geopolitical clash.

"It's a war of corridors and the war of dominance in the oil market," he said. 

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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