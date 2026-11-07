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Iran claims military strength has surpassed initial war capabilities amid US tensions

Iran vows swift and limitless response under Supreme Leader's orders

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AFP
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Iran's domestically built Zolfaghar and Zolfaghar Bassir missiles displayed on a mobile launcher near Tehran's Azadi Tower on July 29, 2026. A Reuters investigation has revealed a secret network used to import $2.3 billion in military-related supplies.
Iran's domestically built Zolfaghar and Zolfaghar Bassir missiles displayed on a mobile launcher near Tehran's Azadi Tower on July 29, 2026. A Reuters investigation has revealed a secret network used to import $2.3 billion in military-related supplies.
AP

Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

Mediators have been working to prevent any resumption of fighting after months of deadlock in the Middle East conflict, which began when the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

Tehran has sought to limit traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran retained control over the strategic waterway and that it would remain closed until its demands were met by the United States.

He also said Iran's forces had grown stronger and more confident, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war," he said.

"They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence."

"Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective, and without geographical limitations," he added.

Reward offered

On Friday, the US military said it was offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear programme.

Rewards for Justice, a State Department programme, was seeking information on topics including "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said on X.

The programme was established in 1984 under the State Department's national security rewards programme to offer money for information that protects American lives and interests.

In a statement about the reward, the State Department said Iran's "lack of compliance with the (International Atomic Energy Agency) on safeguards obligations has led to the agency's loss of 'continuity of knowledge' regarding Iran's production and inventory of key components like centrifuges."

It did not specify what type of information would warrant a $20 million reward.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said US forces have effectively obliterated Iran's nuclear programme.

"If we didn't hit Iran, you wouldn't have Israel today," Trump said Friday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"If they had nuclear, they would have used nuclear. They would have obliterated the Middle East."

Dialogue

The president also said Iran, which he stressed has had its economy and military severely damaged over eight months of war, is eager to end the conflict.

"We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly," he said.

Trump called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday to discuss efforts to end the war.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said this week his government was still trying to resolve the crisis through dialogue. 

Early on Saturday, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, adding there was no official information about any damage.

Iranian state television reported two explosions on the island.

The Iranian army said early Saturday that its air defences had "struck and destroyed" a US drone that was flying over the island, according to state media. It did not say whether the island was attacked.

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