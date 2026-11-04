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Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

The vote reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran

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AFP
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Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
X/@mb_ghalibaf

Tehran: Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Wednesday that Americans voted "NO TO WAR" after Democrats routed the Republicans in the midterm elections.

Democrats won full control of the US Congress in a sweeping landslide of upsets that delivered a crushing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his party.

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The vote reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf posted on X.

"If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, has been at a stalemate for months, punctuated by sporadic exchanges of fire amid fears of a full-scale resumption of hostilities.

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