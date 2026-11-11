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US House kills Hegseth impeachment effort in 211–204 vote: What's next

Partisan divide marks House decision on Hegseth impeachment resolution

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
File photo

The Republican-led US House of Representatives late on Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2026) effectively killed an effort to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over US military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean, US media reported.

By a 211–204 vote, the House referred Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee rather than allowing an immediate floor vote on impeachment.

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The procedural move ends the effort for the remainder of the 119th Congress.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican and prominent critic of Hegseth and President Donald Trump, was the only Republican to vote against sending the measure to committee.

He was joined by House Democrats.

The articles accused Hegseth of abusing his office, including by launching the Iran war without congressional approval, ignoring civilian-casualty safeguards, directing boat strikes in the Caribbean, and overseeing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The vote was largely along party lines.

After the vote, Hegseth out a message addressed US troops, saying: "Don't blink. Ignore the noise. Never hesitate. This is all politics. You do real things. Stay the course. May Almighty God protect them always."

Republican critics of Hegseth said his conduct did not rise to the constitutional standard of “high crimes and misdemeanours.”

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threw his support behind embattled War Secretary, declaring he had done "good job" and had "won" wars in Venezuela and Iran.

Hours after a Republican lawmaker moved Monday to impeach Hegseth, Trump defended him at a White House press briefing, saying: "Yeah, I'll stand by him... He won two wars. He was in charge."

House Judiciary Committee

The resolution is now before the Judiciary Committee, but the committee is under no obligation to hold hearings, investigate the allegations or bring the articles back to the House floor.

Without such action, the effort is expected to stall through the remaining weeks of the 119th Congress, per the BBC.

Massie had sought separate floor votes on each of the eight articles, but the referral prevents that immediate vote.

He could still try procedural manoeuvres, although the House majority has effectively removed the resolution from the active legislative calendar, CNN reported.

What it means now

For Hegseth, the practical effect is a political reprieve: he remains defence secretary and faces no imminent House impeachment vote.

The vote also shields the Trump administration from a potentially damaging public debate over its military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean.

Will it permanently bar moves to impeach Hegseth?

No. The referral does not permanently bar impeachment. But any renewed effort would need to begin again in the next Congress, because unresolved measures generally do not carry over automatically.

What’s next

Democrats are expected to control larger House and Senate majorities when the new Congress convenes in January. They could reintroduce impeachment articles, open investigations or pursue other oversight measures against Hegseth.

Until then, the most likely outcome is committee inaction.

The House has effectively parked the impeachment effort rather than defeated the underlying allegations on their merits.

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US-Israel-Iran

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