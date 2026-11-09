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Trump faces Republican revolt as Hegseth impeachment showdown looms

Republican anger over Iran war grows as Pentagon chief faces impeachment showdown

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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President Donald Trump looks on as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the White House. Hegseth faces an impeachment showdown amid growing Republican criticism over the Iran war.
President Donald Trump looks on as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the White House. Hegseth faces an impeachment showdown amid growing Republican criticism over the Iran war.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: US President Donald Trump faces a potentially damaging rebellion within his own Republican Party as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confronts an impeachment showdown this week, just days after the party’s crushing midterm election defeat.

The confrontation could become the first major test of Trump’s political authority after voters handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, with growing Republican anger over the Iran war threatening one of his most controversial Cabinet members.

In a significant development, Axios reported on Sunday that House Republican leaders expect enough defections within their own ranks to potentially impeach Hegseth.

The report suggests the defence secretary’s political survival may depend less on Democratic opposition than on whether Trump’s own allies are prepared to defy him.

Why is a Republican leading the impeachment push?

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky plans to force a House vote on eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth when lawmakers return to Washington this week.

Massie, who lost his Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger, accuses Hegseth of waging war against Iran without congressional authorisation, violating the War Powers Resolution and abusing his authority.

He has made clear that only Hegseth’s resignation would stop his impeachment effort.

The charges also cover alleged human rights abuses, military operations outside Iran and retaliation against critics of the administration.

The Pentagon rejects allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that its operations have been lawful.

Can Hegseth be impeached? 6 key points

  • House vote: A simple majority is required to impeach Hegseth.

  • Senate hurdle: A two-thirds majority is needed to convict and remove him from office.

  • Removal unlikely: Securing enough Senate votes remains a major challenge.

  • Republican rebellion: A significant GOP vote against Hegseth could weaken Trump’s authority.

  • Democratic support: House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has backed impeachment.

  • Iran war fallout: Republican divisions have deepened following the party’s midterm defeat.

  • Congressional pressure: The showdown comes ahead of a December 11 government funding deadline.

  • Bigger test for Trump: The outcome could reveal whether his grip on Republican lawmakers is weakening.

Are Trump’s Republican allies turning against Hegseth?

The most troubling development for Hegseth is the growing unease among Republicans who have traditionally supported Trump.

Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee and a prominent Trump ally, acknowledged last week that lawmakers have serious questions about the defence secretary.

“We have no idea what the strategy is moving forward in Iran,” Comer told NewsNation.

Outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis has also criticised Hegseth, linking his leadership to difficulties securing defence funding.

Vice President JD Vance went further in assessing the Republican midterm disaster.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on X, directly connecting the party’s electoral defeat to the conflict with Iran.

The criticism reflects mounting frustration over the war’s political and economic consequences, including rising energy prices and pressure on American households.

Trump refuses to abandon Hegseth

Despite growing pressure, Trump has publicly defended his Pentagon chief.

“I have every intention to keep him,” the president told ABC News last Thursday.

Trump acknowledged receiving calls from people unhappy with Hegseth but questioned why they wanted him removed.

Hegseth has also adopted a defiant position, releasing a video in which he vowed not to back down and defended the Iran campaign as a historic effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

But the president’s support may not be enough if significant numbers of Republican lawmakers conclude that Hegseth has become a political liability.

Midterm defeat has not softened Trump’s approach

According to a CNN analysis, the administration is responding to its election defeat not by retreating but by preparing to exercise presidential authority more aggressively.

Trump’s appointment of hardline adviser Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff signals that the president has little intention of moderating his approach.

The confrontation extends beyond Hegseth.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has warned Democrats against what he considers politically motivated investigations, while incoming congressional leaders insist they have a constitutional responsibility to scrutinise the administration.

Democratic Representative Robert Garcia accused Blanche of attempting to intimidate lawmakers and obstruct legitimate oversight.

The exchanges point towards a bitter struggle between Congress and the White House during Trump’s remaining two years in office.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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