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Trump weighs Hegseth’s fate as GOP turns on war chief

Republicans blame Hegseth for war fallout amid impeachment talks

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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President Donald Trump looks to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine as he speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump looks to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine as he speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump is reportedly asking aides whether Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth should stay, and Republicans are pointing at him over the Iran war after Tuesday’s midterm rout.

Publicly, Trump says Hegseth is "doing a very good job".

CBS News reported Trump has been asking advisers, in person and by phone, whether Hegseth should stay after Republicans’ losses, citing multiple sources. Other sources said he has not decided to replace him.

Possible successors

One source told CBS that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been floated as a replacement.

The White House said Trump has "full confidence" in Hegseth.

Looming impeachment vote

CNN reported that GOP lawmakers and allies are increasingly blaming Hegseth for the war, with a possible impeachment vote looming as early as next week.

Vice President JD Vance wrote that the reason Republicans lost was the war.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal the war was a piece of the defeat, but defended his handling of it.

CBS reported some White House aides expect part of the blame to fall on Adm. Dan Caine, and that Democrats were already trying to impeach Hegseth before the election.

The Atlantic reported earlier this week that Trump had been seeking someone to blame for the course of the war, with frustration directed at Caine and Hegseth.

What's next:

Watch out whether Trump moves against Hegseth, how Democrats use their new majorities to investigate or impeach him, and whether any shake-up changes Iran policy as Trump chooses between strikes and a deal.

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