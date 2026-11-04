Middle East conflict: Trump warns of ‘heavy hit’ as Iran says Americans voted ‘no to war’

An Indian national who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport has died in intensive care, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy said it had been supporting the victim’s family throughout his hospitalisation and would continue to provide assistance.

The embassy also offered its condolences to the family and friends, adding that it would extend all possible help to bring his mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, depending on the family's wishes.