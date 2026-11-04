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Middle East conflict: Trump warns of ‘heavy hit’ as Iran says Americans voted ‘no to war’

Pezeshkian says Iran is seeking dialogue, warning renewed war would benefit no one

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran war
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U.S. Marines prepare an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to be loaded on to a US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft during a training exercise in the Middle East.
U.S. Marines prepare an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to be loaded on to a US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft during a training exercise in the Middle East.
X / CENTCOM
The risk of a fresh US-Iran confrontation is rising, with US President Donald Trump warning that Washington could launch a major strike on Iran involving a “heavy hit”. Tehran has pushed back, with chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying Americans voted “NO TO WAR” after Democrats’ midterm election gains. Meanwhile, Iran says four oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, raising further concerns over the vital shipping route. Follow our live coverage for the latest developments.

Highlights

Indian national injured in October Riyadh airport attack dies

An Indian national who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport has died in intensive care, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy said it had been supporting the victim’s family throughout his hospitalisation and would continue to provide assistance.

The embassy also offered its condolences to the family and friends, adding that it would extend all possible help to bring his mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, depending on the family's wishes.

Flying from the UAE? New flight updates you should know

UAE flight operations remain mixed on November 4, with more international airlines preparing to return ahead of the winter travel rush while regional disruption continues to affect services. Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have issued updates on cancellations, suspensions and resumptions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Passengers are also watching developments in the Iran-US conflict and the latest US midterm election results for signs of how political and regional tensions could affect travel and flight routes.

Check your flight status directly with your airline before leaving for the airport, allow extra time for check-in and follow the latest travel advisories.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Trump says US must do ‘something large’ against Iran, warns of ‘heavy hit’

US President Donald Trump has said the United States may carry out a major strike on Iran, warning that any action could involve a “heavy hit”, BBC reported.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump addressed reports that Washington was considering strikes on parts of Iran.

“We have to do something large,” he said, adding that the action could involve a “heavy hit”.

“They will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, reiterating his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

The president also acknowledged that rising petrol prices had hurt Republicans in the midterm elections, saying voters “didn't like it” when they had to pay more for fuel.

Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Wednesday that Americans voted "NO TO WAR" after Democrats routed Republicans in the midterm elections.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf posted on X.

Etihad extends Riyadh, Dammam cancellations

Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and two major Saudi Arabian cities, Dammam and Riyadh, until November 19, amid ongoing regional disruption. However, the airline is preparing to resume selected services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from November 6.

The latest update affects both passenger and cargo operations on the Abu Dhabi–Dammam and Abu Dhabi–Riyadh routes. All flights on these routes remain cancelled through Thursday, November 19.

Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

US President Donald Trump told Fox News late Tuesday that the Iran war played a role in the stunning midterm election defeat for his Republican Party.

"I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox.

Iran says tankers destroyed after hitting mines in Hormuz

Four oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran said Wednesday, after it warned no one would benefit from a return to war.

It came a day after President Donald Trump said the United States had launched strikes on the Islamic republic, following reports of a raid on Qeshm, the largest island in the strait.

"Four non-compliant oil tankers attempting to pass through the prohibited passage south of the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed after striking naval mines and are still burning," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said in a statement quoted by state TV.

"Two other non-compliant ships or vessels have also been halted."

The Guards also said they had shot down a drone over the strait.

Tehran claims control over Hormuz, a vital global energy conduit, and has targeted vessels that attempt to cross without its authorisation since the war erupted.

US Embassy calls out Houthis over UN worker's death

The US Embassy in Yemen has accused the Houthis of killing Mohammed Al Shami, a UN Human Rights Office staff member and father of three, while he was in detention. In a statement, the embassy said Al Shami was denied contact with his family and prevented from visiting his dying father or attending his funeral. It also accused the Houthis of concealing his body for months in a morgue in Sana'a while claiming he was alive. The embassy called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained UN, diplomatic and humanitarian staff.

US-Iran talks described as 'stalled'

Talks between the US and Iran are described as "stalled", and US officials said strike plans were ready from as early as Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported US President Donald Trump has "leaned toward" a large attack after the Nov. 3 midterms but has not decided.

Tracker accounts say a "second wave" of six more aircraft is underway, though this could not be independently confirm.

Flight data does not show what the planes carried, and a THAAD battery has been in Israel since October 2024.

Washington is reportedly "rapidly replenishing" THAAD and Patriot anti-missile batteries in southern Israel, positioning layered defenses ahead of an expected wave of Iranian ballistic missile retaliation.

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones as Houthis claim attacks on Saudi airport, airbase

The Saudi-led coalition said that it had intercepted three drones targeting Saudi territory, one of them over the western Mecca region, while Yemen's Houthi group said it had launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on an airport and an airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki said on social media platform X that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Mecca region, without providing further details.

He later said that two drones had also been intercepted and destroyed, one in the Eastern Province and the other heading toward the southern region, Xinhua news agency reported.

US preparing for an 'imminent attack' on Iran: Report

Media reports, citing flight-tracking data, have noted a ramp up of US military cargo flights landing in southern Israel. News outlets noted that the ramp up of air defences may be a "sign" that the US is preparing for a "possible" attack on Iran. There has been no US confirmation of an attack plan. The “imminent” framing comes from open-source accounts.

One report states that at least 10 US military cargo planes landed at the Ovda and Nevatim air bases, most departing from Fort Bliss in Texas.

The same airlift pattern was observed in the days before the previous strike on Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is sending a Patriot battery from Texas to bolster regional defenses.

The reinforcements point to concern about Iranian ballistic missile retaliation. Tracker accounts also say northern Israeli cities such as Kiryat Shmona and Safed opened public shelters, and that Iran is repositioning missile launchers in its west. However, Israeli outlet Walla reported "no unusual rise" in US aircraft arrivals over the past week.

The decision of a military action or pursuit of diplomacy rests with US President Donald Trump. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper has briefed him on options, reportedly a short, intense campaign.

Trump confirms strikes on Iran as Tehran warns against return to war

President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the United States launched strikes on Iran, as Tehran warned no one would benefit from a return to war.

It came as US voters prepared to cast their ballots in midterm elections that threaten Trump's grip on power.

But Trump played down speculation he was preparing to resume bombing Iran once the polls were out of the way.

"We seem to be getting everything we want," Trump told Britain's Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday.

"I'm ready, we're ready. We're locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it."

Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the Islamic republic was "ready for battle with its finger on the trigger", while Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran retained the right to "legitimate self-defence" after the strikes.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government was still trying to resolve the crisis "through dialogue" though, adding that "no one will benefit from this war" if it reignited.

Pezeshkian emphasised that the country's supreme leader had recently granted the government new powers to negotiate issues that were previously "off-limits".

Trump confirmed the strikes on Iran in an interview with Fox News, after US media reported strikes on Tehran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They built an anti-aircraft facility... As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely," Trump said on the "Fox & Friends" show, adding that it was a "minor attack".

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