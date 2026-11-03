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Middle East conflict: US carries out defensive strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate

US limited defensive strikes on Iran as diplomatic efforts continue and tensions rise

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Gulf News Report
Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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US launches defensive strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island amid escalating Middle East tensions
US launches defensive strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island amid escalating Middle East tensions
The US has carried out limited defensive strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, even as Washington and Tehran signal progress in diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month-old conflict. President Donald Trump says a deal “could happen”, while Vice President JD Vance reports progress in indirect talks. However, Iran insists the US must lift its naval blockade and meet its demands before an agreement can be reached. Meanwhile, regional tensions are rising, with Saudi Arabia intercepting two drones over Riyadh and a Houthi-launched ballistic missile targeting its southern region. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Highlights

Iran vows dialogue but rejects surrender to ‘enemies’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration will work to resolve problems created by the "enemies" through dialogue, according to the Iranian president's office.

Speaking at a meeting with the country's governors and mayors in Tehran, Pezeshkian noted that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has granted the government certain authorities to pursue diplomatic solutions.

He stressed that no one benefits from war, adding that the "enemies" will not be able to make Iran surrender, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pezeshkian accused the United States of attempting to disrupt Iran's cross-border trade with neighboring countries, vowing to "foil the enemies' plot with the people's cooperation and companionship."

US strikes Iran's Qeshm island

The United States on Monday attacked Iran's Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported, even as President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations with Tehran to end the eight-month-old conflict.

The Journal, citing unnamed US officials, described the strike against Qeshm, the the largest island in the Strait of Hormuz, as the latest of a series of "limited strikes" Washington has secretly carried out against Iran in recent weeks.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported five explosions in rapid succession were heard on the island, and that some residents reported seeing two aircraft flying in its skies.

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Houthi missile strike on Yemen health center kills five

Yemen’s internationally recognised military and Health Ministry said a Houthi ballistic missile struck Al-Saqiyah Health Center in Lahj’s Al-Mudaribah district, killing five and wounding 15, including medical staff. The casualty toll is preliminary; independent verification was not available. 1286

Yemen’s military said an Iran-backed Houthi ballistic missile struck a health centre in Lahj province late on Monday, killing five people and wounding 15 others, including medical personnel.

Military spokesperson Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas and hit the Al-Saqiyah Health Centre in the Al-Mudaribah district. The preliminary toll came from Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population

The Yemeni Human Rights Ministry said the dead included three medical personnel, while seven medical workers were among the 15 wounded.

The attack occurred near the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Vance says US has had 'good conversations' with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance offered measured optimism on Monday that a deal can still be struck to prevent President Donald Trump from following through on his threat to potentially order new strikes on Iran after the crucial midterm elections in the United States.

Vance sent a letter to Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, last week, but the White House has offered scant details about the contents of that correspondence. Trump told reporters that letter was focused on assisting Iran with "medical supplies and various things."

But Vance on Monday suggested there's reason to believe that the U.S. and Iran could still come to an agreement.

"We've had a number of good conversations with the Iranians," Vance told reporters on Monday when asked about the letter. "I actually just spoke with the president of the United States about an hour ago about this. Look, the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We're going to keep on working at it."

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Iran claims US drone downed, Qeshm blasts reported  

Tehran blames US blockade for Hormuz unrest as talks remain deadlocked

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said its forces downed and captured a US MQM-170 drone near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to IRGC-affiliated media.

The claim could not be independently verified, and US Central Command dismissed it as false.

Iranian state media also reported five explosions in "rapid succession" on Qeshm Island, but no independent confirmation of the cause, target or casualties was available.

The IRGC also claimed it had destroyed an MQ-9 east of the strait and downed another MQM-170 reconnaissance drone south of Qeshm, capturing both.

The Pentagon has not confirmed the claims.

Earlier Iranian account claimed its forces seized another MQM-170 drone in the western Strait of Hormuz through an "electronic-warfare" operation, per Mehr News. US officials rejected that account as well.

Iranian media also reported that its forces destroyed an unmanned US vessel in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. CentCom said all American unmanned surface vessels in the region were accounted for.

IRNA said the Qeshm blasts came in rapid succession, and some residents reported two aircraft over the island. Fars also reported explosions in waters off Bandar Lengeh. No attribution has been made.

Oil plunges 8% as US-Iran peace hopes ease Hormuz fears

Global crude oil prices experienced a significant drop early on Tuesday (Nov. 3) driven by increased hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict. The sell-off followed mediation talks in Qatar that included a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reversing much of the price gains seen in October.

Brent crude price tumbled more than 8% as hopes grew for a diplomatic end to the US-Iran war, erasing part of October’s sharp rally. Brent was down $9.32, or 8.22%, to $104.1 a barrel, as of 5.39am in Beijing on Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2026), per OilPrice.com. WTI fell $8.10, or 7.78%, to $96.02, below the psychological $100 mark. Murban crude fell $13.40 or 11.29% to $105.3 per barrel.

The sell-off followed weekend mediation talks between Iran and Qatar. Oil first fell more than 4% as a draft proposal to end the war circulated after Iranian negotiators left Qatar.

Vessel struck near Strait of Hormuz: maritime agency

British maritime agency UKMTO reported on Monday that a vessel was struck by "an unknown projectile" near the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier, marking the latest disturbance in the contested waterway.

The agency said the incident occurred on Sunday off the coast of Lima, Oman, around the mouth of the strait. 

"The master reports the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile which has caused a hole on the starboard side. Vessel and crew safe, no environmental impact reported," the agency said in a statement. 

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Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor

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