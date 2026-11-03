Middle East conflict: US carries out defensive strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration will work to resolve problems created by the "enemies" through dialogue, according to the Iranian president's office.

Speaking at a meeting with the country's governors and mayors in Tehran, Pezeshkian noted that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has granted the government certain authorities to pursue diplomatic solutions.

He stressed that no one benefits from war, adding that the "enemies" will not be able to make Iran surrender, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pezeshkian accused the United States of attempting to disrupt Iran's cross-border trade with neighboring countries, vowing to "foil the enemies' plot with the people's cooperation and companionship."