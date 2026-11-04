Middle East conflict: Trump downplays Iran strike speculation but says US is ‘locked and loaded’

Media reports, citing flight-tracking data, have noted a ramp up of US military cargo flights landing in southern Israel. News outlets noted that the ramp up of air defences may be a "sign" that the US is preparing for a "possible" attack on Iran. There has been no US confirmation of an attack plan. The “imminent” framing comes from open-source accounts.

One report states that at least 10 US military cargo planes landed at the Ovda and Nevatim air bases, most departing from Fort Bliss in Texas.

The same airlift pattern was observed in the days before the previous strike on Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is sending a Patriot battery from Texas to bolster regional defenses.

The reinforcements point to concern about Iranian ballistic missile retaliation. Tracker accounts also say northern Israeli cities such as Kiryat Shmona and Safed opened public shelters, and that Iran is repositioning missile launchers in its west. However, Israeli outlet Walla reported "no unusual rise" in US aircraft arrivals over the past week.

The decision of a military action or pursuit of diplomacy rests with US President Donald Trump. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper has briefed him on options, reportedly a short, intense campaign.