Middle East War: Saudi intercepts drone, Iran claims 3 tankers hit mines in Hormuz

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked the port city of Aden with ballistic missiles on Friday, the spokesman for Yemen's Saudi-backed military said, as fighting has escalated between the Iran-backed group and the Saudi-led coalition in the latest front in the Iran war.

Col. Majed al-Nazili said in a statement that the missiles targeted Aden international airport, which the Houthi rebels repeatedly struck this month, as well as the palace used by Yemen's internationally recognized government, which was also attacked weeks ago.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks.

No casualties were reported, according to a government official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.