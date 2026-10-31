Middle East War: Saudi intercepts drone, Iran claims 3 tankers hit mines in Hormuz

Houthis launch fresh Aden missile attacks as Oman evacuates 25 seafarers
Highlights
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked the port city of Aden with ballistic missiles on Friday, the spokesman for Yemen's Saudi-backed military said, as fighting has escalated between the Iran-backed group and the Saudi-led coalition in the latest front in the Iran war.
Col. Majed al-Nazili said in a statement that the missiles targeted Aden international airport, which the Houthi rebels repeatedly struck this month, as well as the palace used by Yemen's internationally recognized government, which was also attacked weeks ago.
The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks.
No casualties were reported, according to a government official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Qatar has called for greater use of technological innovation to enhance maritime security and international peace, firmly rejecting any attempt to use the Strait of Hormuz as a means of political pressure and demanding its immediate, unconditional reopening to ensure freedom of navigation.
Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made the remarks during a high-level UN Security Council open debate on "Emerging Technologies and Maritime Security: Implications for Peace and Security" in New York.
She highlighted the potential of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to improve maritime safety, while cautioning that their misuse could pose serious threats to commercial shipping and infrastructure.
She identified four priorities for their responsible deployment: adherence to international law, effective human oversight, robust cybersecurity and ensuring developing countries benefit from technological advances.
Addressing maritime threats in the Middle East, she called for compliance with UN resolutions and a consistent, non-selective approach by the Security Council.
Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to the International Maritime Organization, emphasising safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, alongside continued support for international efforts to assist affected ships and seafarers at sea.
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister of Bahrain, stressed the importance of safeguarding vital international waterways and freedom of maritime navigation to promote security, stability, development and prosperity regionally and globally.
His remarks came during his opening address at the 22nd IISS Manama Dialogue 2026, attended by ministers, security officials, military leaders and academics from around the world.
The Crown Prince reaffirmed Bahrain's continued support for international efforts to strengthen joint action and cooperation, underscoring their importance in consolidating regional and international security and stability.
He highlighted the forum's contributions to fostering dialogue and communication among decision-makers and bringing perspectives closer on issues of common interest, helping to further develop partnerships and expand international cooperation.
The UAE is continuing containment and recovery operations involving oil tanker GEM NO. 2 following an incident in the country's territorial waters, with authorities reporting that no new oil leaks have been detected.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) said it was coordinating with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and relevant federal and local authorities to minimise potential risks and ensure maritime navigation safety.
Specialised technical teams are carrying out repair and recovery work on the vessel, including fixing damaged sections, restoring some operating systems and assessing the tanker’s structural integrity to determine the safest way forward.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis targeted the presidential palace in Aden on Friday with two missiles, a police official told AFP.
Aden, the seat of Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, has been targeted repeatedly since Yemen's dormant civil war reignited in July.
The US military has rejected an Iranian claim that its forces destroyed an American unmanned sea drone in the Strait of Hormuz, saying all US military unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East have been accounted for.
In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) described the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s claim as false.
CENTCOM said its unmanned surface vessels, including a squadron of advanced sea drones, were continuing patrols in the Strait of Hormuz as part of its defensive operations in the region.
The statement came after Iran's IRGC claimed it had destroyed a US military sea drone in the strategic waterway.
CENTCOM dismissed the allegation, saying all its unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East remained accounted for.
Pakistan is “cautiously optimistic” about mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, the country's military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said.
Speaking to Reuters on Friday, Chaudhry said Islamabad remained hopeful about the diplomatic efforts but warned that “powerful spoilers and detractors” could undermine the process.
He cautioned that some parties could benefit from the continuation of the conflict.
The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has warned American citizens of possible attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions following recent missile and drone attacks in the Kingdom.
The US Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, citing security risks. US government staff remaining in the country must obtain special authorisation before using any Saudi airport.
The mission urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution, check flight status directly with airlines and airports, and prepare for possible travel disruptions.
Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to mediation, de-escalation and humanitarian diplomacy, stressing that protecting healthcare during armed conflicts is essential to lasting peace and human dignity.
Speaking at the 2026 Social Forum of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qatar's representative Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mansouri called on all parties to protect hospitals, medical workers and healthcare facilities, ensure medical access to civilians and hold those responsible for attacks accountable.
He highlighted a Qatar-led Human Rights Council resolution on protecting healthcare in armed conflicts, co-sponsored by 62 countries and unanimously adopted during the council's 62nd session.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces bipartisan scrutiny over the Iran war, with Democrats and Republicans planning to demand accountability after next week’s midterm elections.
Critics include Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who called for his dismissal, and Representative Thomas Massie, who sought an impeachment vote.
Saudi Arabia's coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Riyadh area, according to the coalition's official spokesman.
Colonel Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, announced the interception and destruction of the drone.
Further details, including the drone's origin and whether the incident caused any damage or injuries, were not provided in the announcement.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Friday that a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil struck a naval mine, exploded and caught fire while using an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported. The Guard said it was the third oil tanker to explode Friday after attempting to use unauthorized routes through the strait.
Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against passing through the strait without Tehran's permission. It has claimed responsibility for attacks on ships and said last month that vessels attempting to pass through the strait without authorization would face "destruction." Tehran has asserted control over much of the waterway since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28.
Earlier on Friday, the Guard's navy said two other tankers caught fire after striking mines in the strait, Iranian state TV reported. It claimed the vessels had switched off their navigation and positioning systems and ignored repeated radio warnings. Iran's report did not identify the vessels or provide details about the crews. The Associated Press could not verify those claims.
Meanwhile, Oman said it had evacuated 25 crew members from a Panama-flagged tanker that was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, 1.6 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam Governorate, catching fire. It is unclear whether that incident is related to the fires described by Iran.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center also reported Friday that a vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" south of Lavan, an island just off mainland Iran near Shidvar. The organization, part of the British military that monitors maritime safety, said the crew was safe.
Day 244: US denies Iran destroyed sea drone in Strait of Hormuz
Day 243: US fires senior army general in latest ouster: reports
Day 242: Iran discusses plan to end war and reopen Hormuz
Day 241: Iran says supreme leader met with security chief
Day 240: 'Entering new path could be considered': Iran tells US